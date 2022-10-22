IWC unveils a limited-edition watch strap with Singaporean Mark Ong of SBTG at new Top Gun Exhibition

“The world has changed,” said Knoop, who was also present at the preview. “There is a trend toward casualisation and even though we have a product with a long history, we are also constantly evolving and getting influences from other industries. Working together with Mark, who is a super inspiring person, is a very exciting way for us to think forward.”

Only 1,000 straps have been made, and they are available for purchase at the exhibition, IWC boutiques in Singapore, and online at IWC.com. Even if you’re not looking to increase your watch’s street cred, there is still plenty to enjoy at the exhibition. Fourteen professional military watches made by IWC for the US Navy and Marine Corps aviation units are on display for the first time. IWC is actually the only watch brand officially licensed to develop these timepieces for said units, and each watch comes with an engraving of the owner’s name and call sign.