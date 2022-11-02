Chinese actor and singer Jackson Yee named global ambassador of Jaeger-LeCoultre

In recent years, the biggest luxury brands in the world have been appointing Asia’s most famous faces as brand ambassadors, signifying the growing importance of the Asian market.

The latest announcement comes from Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre; it has just appointed Chinese actor, singer and dancer Jackson Yee, also known as Yi Yang Qian Xi, as the latest face of the brand. At just 22 years old, Yee is one of China’s most popular celebrities. He made his professional debut at the age of five, appearing in several variety programmes. He was also the youngest member of Chinese boy band TFBoys in 2013.

Yee has starred in several films. He played a leading role in romantic thriller Better Days, which was nominated for the Best International Film award at the 2021 Oscars. At the the 35th Hundred Flowers Awards, a prestigious film awards ceremony in China, Yee won the Best Newcomer Award and at the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards, he took him the trophy for Best Newcomer.

“I greatly admire Jaeger-LeCoultre for its elegant and timeless style, rich heritage and constant quest for innovation,” Yee said of his latest appointment. “I feel honoured to work with the maison and very much look forward to our new collaboration.”