Jacob & Co’s new watch plays two melodies from The Godfather

The Godfather II plays two of the film’s most recognisable compositions: The Godfather Love Theme and The Godfather’s Waltz. The former conveys the story’s romance and melancholy, while the latter accompanies the wedding sequence in the original film. Together, the melodies evoke love and longing, family tradition and the weight of power.

Musical watches are rare and coveted because producing a melody inside a wristwatch requires considerable space and energy. The defining feature of The Godfather II is its ability to play two compositions from a single music-box barrel. The mechanism works more like a miniature mechanical music box than a chiming watch such as a minute repeater. A brass cylinder, or barrel, fitted with tiny pins rotates against a comb of 18 steel teeth, each cut to a different length to produce a distinct note. As the pins pluck the teeth in sequence, they produce the melody mechanically rather than electronically.

The ingenuity lies in how the mechanism stores two complete melodies on a single cylinder. The pins for each composition are arranged in slightly different lateral positions along its surface. Pressing the selector at 10 o’clock shifts the cylinder sideways by less than a millimetre, aligning the pins for the chosen melody with the comb. The selected tune appears through a rectangular aperture at 9 o’clock on the dial. A second pusher at 8 o’clock activates the music box, setting the cylinder in motion. As it rotates, the pins pluck the steel teeth in sequence, producing a performance lasting about 15 to 20 seconds.

There is also the matter of sound. A musical watch must not only produce the correct notes, but project them clearly beyond the case. The curved, rectangular case was designed to improve the projection and intensity of the music, making its shape integral to the instrument. Listening requires leaning in to hear the familiar melodies play on demand.