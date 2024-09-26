Vintage appeal: Jaeger-LeCoultre’s The Collectibles capsule collection is coming to Singapore

The challenge is sometimes to recreate a part of the watch that has worn down because time has done its effects. But we are lucky in that everything we sell in The Collectibles was created and designed in-house at our manufacture. So these watches come back home to where they were made. We own all the patents, all the plans and sometimes all the tools that were used to create those pieces. When we receive the watches, we can always turn to our great archives to restore them.

Are vintage watches rising in popularity amongst collectors?

There are always different trends with vintage watches. Sometimes the trend is for really complicated watches. A few years back, there was a vintage sports watch trend. Now what we see is a rise in popularity for art deco watches with unusual shapes. Of course, at JLC, we have a large variety of art deco and unusually shaped watches, because we created this trend in the 1920s when we started making them.

We try to showcase this side of the brand a little bit more but with The Collectibles, the idea is really to show our wide array of timepieces created throughout our history from the 1920s to 1970s. We don’t really cater to a trend. There is always a client or collector that’s going to be interested in one part of our history, and another who would be interested in another.

Singapore will be the collection’s first destination in Asia. Why was Singapore chosen?

When we started this programme in 2023, it was launched to celebrate our 190th anniversary. We held the event at our manufacture and flew in some of our clients and did video calls to show them the watches. There were people from Singapore and countries around Singapore who really showed a love and appreciation for vintage watches and the history that they represent. Therefore, it was natural for our first destination in Asia to be Singapore.

Are there any specific models that will be launched in Singapore that you are excited about?

We feel like each capsule brings new surprises each time – what I love about this new capsule is that the pieces all together form an extraordinary ensemble with amazing dials.

To book a time slot for a private viewing of the collection, go to https://online-booking.jaeger-lecoultre.com/atelier/108