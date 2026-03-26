Wristory: The origins of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso and its iconic swivelling case

What makes a watch a true icon? According to enthusiasts, it’s a distinctive combination of instantly recognisable design, impactful historical or technical innovation, and a lasting cultural influence.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso ticks all these boxes. And its origin was rooted in pure necessity – in 1931, the watch was created with the ability to withstand the rigours of a polo match. To prevent the glasses of wristwatches from shattering due to the rough and tumble of the game, it introduced a genius idea – a reversible case that could flip 180 degrees on a sliding hinge, allowing the solid metal caseback to face outward and protect the watch crystal during play.