Wristory: The origins of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso and its iconic swivelling case
Born on the polo fields of India in the 1930s, how did the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso become one of the most recognisable dress watches of the modern era?
What makes a watch a true icon? According to enthusiasts, it’s a distinctive combination of instantly recognisable design, impactful historical or technical innovation, and a lasting cultural influence.
The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso ticks all these boxes. And its origin was rooted in pure necessity – in 1931, the watch was created with the ability to withstand the rigours of a polo match. To prevent the glasses of wristwatches from shattering due to the rough and tumble of the game, it introduced a genius idea – a reversible case that could flip 180 degrees on a sliding hinge, allowing the solid metal caseback to face outward and protect the watch crystal during play.
Its clean lines and geometric proportions also reflected the influence of the Art Deco movement of the time, anchoring its functional innovation in a distinctly modern aesthetic.
From a sporting tool watch, the Reverso has since evolved to become the dress watch of choice for many collectors and style-conscious men. On the red carpet, it has been seen on celebrities such as Jeremy Allen White, Nicholas Hoult, Lenny Kravitz and more.
Interestingly, the solid caseback offered watch enthusiasts unique possibilities for personalisation. Serving as a blank canvas, it can be adorned with family crests, custom engravings, miniature enamel paintings and others.
But beyond decoration, it also opened the door to mechanical creativity. Over time, Reverso models began to feature a second dial on the reverse, effectively turning the watch into a dual-faced timepiece. This secondary display could carry a different mechanism or complication, such as a second time zone, day-night indicator or even a completely separate movement, transforming what began as a protective caseback into a functional and inventive extension of the watch itself.
For over 90 years, the Reverso has withstood the test of time, proving its ability to evolve while remaining instantly recognisable. The Reverso line has expanded to include a variety of models ranging from refined dress watches to highly complicated mechanical creations.
Types of Reversos
There are three main categories of Reversos:
Monoface: The classic, original format with one dial on the front and a solid metal caseback on the back. The reverse side can be flipped over for protection or personalised with engraving or illustrations.
Duoface: This features two dials, one on each side, typically driven by a single movement. The reverse dial often shows a second time zone or additional indication.
Duetto: The Duetto also has two dials but is more design-focused. One dial usually sports a lighter face and the reversed side a darker face. One side is often set with diamonds.
Here are five Reverso models that capture just how diverse and expressive the collection can be.
REVERSO CLASSIC MONOFACE SMALL SECONDS
The Reverso Classic Monoface Small Seconds captures the timelessness and versatility of the watch’s Art Deco inspirations. While the timepiece exudes vintage appeal, contemporary touches are incorporated courtesy of a newly developed “coin stack” guilloche pattern – reminiscent of the edges of a stack of coins – that decorates the centre of both the main dial and the small seconds display.
The Reverso Monoface is fitted with the manually wound Calibre 822, offering a 42-hour power reserve. It’s paired with an interchangeable black calfskin strap designed by the celebrated Argentinian bootmaker Casa Fagliano.
REVERSO CLASSIC SMALL DUETTO
The Classic Small Duetto is perhaps one of the more feminine interpretations of the Reverso. Housed in a slender 34.2 x 21mm case, the watch offers the wearer two distinct dials through its signature swivelling case – a silvered guilloche front with classic Arabic numerals for daytime sophistication, and a darker, more enigmatic reverse dial for evening allure, set with diamonds. The metal bracelet elevates the jewellery-like character of the watch.
REVERSO HYBRIS ARTISTICA CALIBRE 179
In the 1990s, Jaeger-LeCoultre introduced high complications to the Reverso, with the Duoface movement patented in 1994, which displays a different time zone on each dial. As well as incorporating the Duoface mechanism, the Calibre 179 features the fourth evolution of the Gyrotourbillon, the brand’s signature multi-axis tourbillon.
A mechanical feat, the Gyrotourbillon features 123 components, including an inner cage that rotates 360 degrees every 16 seconds and a peripheral carriage that rotates once per minute. This new interpretation of the model features black hand-lacquered dials on both the front and reverse sides, complemented by a pink gold case.
REVERSO HYBRIS MECHANICA CALIBRE 185 QUADRIPTYQUE
Pushing the boundaries of what the Reverso can be, the Reverso Hybris Mechanica Calibre 185 Quadriptyque transforms the swivelling case into a stage for some of the most advanced complications in modern watchmaking. Instead of the traditional two dials, it unfolds into four separate faces – two on the reversible case and two hidden within the cradle.
At the heart of the watch is the manually wound Calibre 185, a movement integrating 11 complications including a flying tourbillon, instantaneous perpetual calendar, minute repeater, and multiple astronomical displays. The result is a watch that transforms a design originally conceived in 1931 as a sporting watch with a protective reversible case into one of the most complex wristwatches ever made.
REVERSO TRIBUTE ‘SHAHNAMEH’
For decades, the Reverso has served as an ideal canvas cultivated within Jaeger-LeCoultre’s metiers d’art atelier. The reversible case acts as a hidden surface where artisans can demonstrate various techniques such as miniature painting, enamelling, engraving and gem-setting.
The Reverso Tribute Enamel ‘Shahnameh’ is a series of four timepieces that celebrate the origins of the Reverso in the sport of polo, inspired by the Persian epic poem, Shahnameh. Crafted in editions of just 10 pieces per design, the watches unite four traditional decorative techniques – miniature enamel painting, grand feu enamel, paillonnage, and guillochage. The artworks portray legendary moments such as Siyavush's triumph in a royal polo match, King Faridun testing his sons in dragon form, the warrior Saam seeking his son at Mount Alburz, and the hero Rustam pursuing a demon disguised as a wild onager.