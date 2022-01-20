Why is Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso one of the most beloved dress watches around?

In the 90 years since Jaeger-LeCoultre first released its polo-friendly Reverso, technology has advanced to a point where we now have watches that could probably endure the apocalypse even without the need to hide their faces from impact.

Also, nobody really plays that much polo anymore. Even so, the swivelling Art Deco-style watch is still one of the most beloved dress watches available today.

The Reverso’s famous case has since evolved to have a different kind of practical use. Rather than play a protective role, the modern Reverso is all about showmanship, its two faces offering the watchmaker an extra canvas upon which to lavish decorations and complications.

The four-faced Reverso Hybris Mechanica Calibre 185 Quadriptyque that was unveiled in 2021 was a phenomenal culmination of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s technical skill and a fitting anniversary novelty, but it shows but one (very fancy) side of the Reverso personality. The other is practical elegance combined with craftsmanship, which these latest releases prove.