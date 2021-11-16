3 glamorous new women’s watches for your year-end festivities

There have been so many variations of the Rendez-Vous Jewellery Moon watches that it’s hard to imagine new ways for it to stand out. And yet somehow Jaeger-LeCoultre has managed to create the starriest one yet.

The Rendez-Vous Jewellery Dazzling Moon Lazura follows the same eye-catching template as its forebears, with dramatic, graduated numerals forming an arc over an extra-large moon phase display.

What makes this reference so breathtaking is its vivid lapis lazuli dial and an exceptionally brilliant bezel made of 36 larger diamonds on the outer ring and 73 smaller ones on the inside. This prong- and grain-set diamond bezel is what characterises the Dazzling models in the Rendez-Vous collection.