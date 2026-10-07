Jaguar Type 01 unveiled: The electric grand tourer leading the brand’s new era

Jaguar has unveiled the Type 01 in New York, and it is difficult to mistake it for anything else. The all-electric four-door grand tourer is the first production car of the company’s new era, so it must now turn a much-discussed rebrand into a compelling ownership proposition.

And if you were curious, “Type” is a nod to iconic predecessors, “0” signifies zero tailpipe emissions, and “1” marks the first of a new generation.

The Type 01 sits on Jaguar’s bespoke Electric Architecture and comes with formidable numbers: up to 1,030PS, 1,365Nm of torque and 724km of WLTP range. Its 850-volt system supports charging at up to 350kW, which Jaguar says can add about 320km of range in 13 minutes, provided a suitable high-power charger is available.