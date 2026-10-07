Jaguar Type 01 unveiled: The electric grand tourer leading the brand’s new era
Jaguar’s first production car since its controversial rebrand arrives with 1,030PS, up to 724km of range and a radically different design.
Jaguar has unveiled the Type 01 in New York, and it is difficult to mistake it for anything else. The all-electric four-door grand tourer is the first production car of the company’s new era, so it must now turn a much-discussed rebrand into a compelling ownership proposition.
And if you were curious, “Type” is a nod to iconic predecessors, “0” signifies zero tailpipe emissions, and “1” marks the first of a new generation.
The Type 01 sits on Jaguar’s bespoke Electric Architecture and comes with formidable numbers: up to 1,030PS, 1,365Nm of torque and 724km of WLTP range. Its 850-volt system supports charging at up to 350kW, which Jaguar says can add about 320km of range in 13 minutes, provided a suitable high-power charger is available.
The public debut took place at Storied in West Chelsea, where actor Florence Pugh was introduced as the first brand ambassador of Jaguar’s new era. Displays of materials, engineering studies and design artefacts presented the car as an expression of Jaguar’s “exuberant modernism”, the philosophy guiding the company’s move further upmarket.
Designed, engineered and built in the UK, the Type 01 marks what Jaguar calls its most significant moment since the Jaguar name was established in 1935. The company paused new-car sales during the transition, leaving this model carrying rather more than the usual burden of expectation.
At 5,235mm long and just 1,403mm tall, the Type 01 has the proportions of a traditional grand tourer adapted for electric power. The bonnet is long, the roof low and the front overhang short, while 23-inch wheels come as standard. There is also 898mm between the front axle and the leading edge of the door, a proportion intended to connect the Type 01 with predecessors such as the E-type and XJS.
The detailing is sparse and deliberate. Each 84mm headlamp contains 17,000 pixels, while the rear has a solid tailgate in place of conventional glass. Horizontal rear lights remain hidden until illuminated, and the third brake light incorporates Jaguar’s device mark. The result is distinctive, although the lack of conventional rear glass places greater importance on the camera systems.
The so-called Impossible Panel is among the more ambitious pieces of engineering. Formed at Halewood in a six-stage process using 2,500 tonnes of force, the single aluminium panel brings together five planes and three converging feature lines. Jaguar says its shape manages rear airflow to produce 4kg of positive aerodynamic thrust, while allowing the frameless doors to seal directly against the body without visible trim.
Active front vanes, a managed underfloor and a three-stage deployable rear spoiler help produce a claimed drag coefficient of 0.23. It is quick, too: Jaguar says the Type 01 will accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds. A 260kW motor drives the front axle, while two 310kW motors sit at the rear. Torque vectoring can adjust power delivery within milliseconds, while Dynamic mode sends up to 87 per cent of torque rearwards for a more driver-focused balance.
Jaguar says motorway cruising uses around two per cent of the available output, leaving ample power in reserve for overtaking. The rear motors can disengage when they are not required, potentially adding 29km of motorway range.
Jaguar’s ThermAssist system moves heat between the motors, battery and cabin to improve efficiency in extreme conditions. The chassis combines switchable-volume air springs, twin-valve active dampers and all-wheel steering. That last feature helps the 5.2m-long Type 01 achieve an 11.5m turning circle – comparable with a compact family hatchback and potentially useful on dense city streets and in tight car parks.
Inside, a brass-effect spine divides the cabin into four individual seating areas, with colours and textures inspired by travertine stone. Heated, ventilated and massaging seats are trimmed in Woolblend Kvadrat textile or Ultrafabrics upholstery. A 24-inch OLED display sits ahead of the driver, supported by a seven-inch touchscreen for climate, audio and convenience functions. The camera-based ClearSight rear-view display is integrated into a full-width Panoramic Soundbar, part of a 38-speaker Meridian system. Order books are expected to open in early 2027, with first deliveries due in the second half of the year.
The Type 01 is bold, fast, and technically serious. Its defining test will be whether it can combine that ambition with the refinement, usability, and character expected of a modern Jaguar, and be manoeuvred into a Singapore parking lot.