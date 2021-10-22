Why are James Bond’s suits so ill-fitting? No Time for a Second Fitting?

It is also impossible that the suits are the way they are by mistake. There are plenty of dumb things in multibillion-dollar movie franchises, but all of them are dumb on purpose. What are the stylists going for here? Jesse Thorn of PutThisOn suggests they may be “a way to emphasise his inelegant, almost brutish physicality”. (He also points out, with perfect accuracy, that Craig’s suits have “inspired a generation of shitty groomsman outfits”.) This certainly fits the image of Craig’s iteration of Bond as dour and lethal. But I think the effect is not to make him look tough, but rather to make him look short. At 5ft 10in, he isn’t.

My theory is that the filmmakers are trying hard to make Bond look “contemporary”, a natural impulse when trying to draw young viewers to a 60-year-old series. It may have worked, for all I know. Certainly, tight was in style in the heyday of the Thom Browne suit. But these suits, which fit skinny boys nicely, are awful on big men, as LeBron James proved by buying them for his teammates at the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was all very fashion-forward and looked like hell. Other large-framed stars, from Idris Elba to Chris Pratt, have squeezed into snug suits, with similarly disastrous results. But, in any case, the small-suit moment may have passed.

There is an interesting philosophical question here. Is there really such a thing as the right way for a suit to fit? I mean, who cares how much cuff shows, or whether you button the second button, or what have you? All of the so-called-rules, one might argue, are simply matters of arbitrary aesthetic whim, and if they have any good use, it’s that they are fun to break. If everyone decides a tight suit looks good, then it does.

The problem with this argument is that it is difficult to look chic while also looking uncomfortable. The problem with Craig’s Bond suits is that they would in fact be terrible clothing for driving a motorcycle out of the back of a plane (or whatever). If I’m going on a secret mission, you can be damn sure I’m going to be able to crouch down without straining the inside seam of my trousers or sweating right through my jacket.