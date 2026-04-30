‘Pieces of art for kings’: The watchmaker that makes fewer than 100 masterpieces a year

The common thread is that they have a passion for art. Once again, we are not selling watches, we are selling art. They are able to feel the emotion behind the art, because buying a Jaquet Droz is not a question of money.

Is there a difference between what your Asia collectors are looking for in a watch compared to collectors from US or Europe?

I don’t think so. Around the world, you find the same kind of people who understand what we do and are willing to take the time to appreciate the object itself. They can come from anywhere, but they share a similar approach – they respect the craft and often buy with the idea of passing it on to family or to others in their circle.

What I don’t like is when a customer says, “I’m buying a half-million dollar watch – how much can I sell it for in two years?” Then you should go to a bank. We are not a financial product. If this is what you want to do, go ahead, but not with us.

So it’s like an heirloom piece to keep in the family for years.

Yes. I remember a client in India who said, “Let me call my son – I want to be sure he likes the watch.” He already knew it would one day go to him. I loved that – it shows the idea of transmission, of creating something that becomes a legacy.

At a time when the world feels a little unsettled, what’s the role of a brand like Jaquet Droz in such a climate?