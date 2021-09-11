Carina Lau, Jennie, G-Dragon: Inside the stylish homes of Asian celebs
On the hunt for some design inspiration? From K-pop star Jennie to Hong Kong actress Carrina Lau, take a peek inside the homes of Asia’s top celebrities.
If you’re thinking sprucing up your nest, there’s no better place to gather home design ideas than from the residences of Asia's biggest celebrities. After all, many of them have an eye for aesthetics, and they’ll go above and beyond to bring their dream homes to life.
Take a peek inside the homes of Carina Lau, Jennie, G-Dragon and more.
CARINA LAU: VICTORIAN FLAIR
If you follow Carina Lau on Instagram, you’ll know that the Hong Kong actress, who’s also the wife of Shang-Chi’s Tony Leung, lives a luxurious life. From time to time, Lau also gives fans a sneak peek into her home, and it’s evident she has a penchant for Victorian flair when it comes to interior design.
G-DRAGON: ECLETIC COLOURS
K-pop star G-Dragon owns a luxury penthouse in apartment complex Nine One Hannam, which he has styled with an eclectic mix of contemporary art and bright colours. It’s an edgy home that exudes much of G-Dragon’s unique style.
JENNIE: POPS OF PASTEL
Blackpink’s Jennie revealed quite a fair bit of her house in her first-ever YouTube video title Hello World, filmed to celebrate her 25th birthday. She has also posted several photos of her lavish abode on her Instagram page, showing off her love for funky statement pieces and pops of pastel.
Take for example her baby blue Bubble Sofa by Sacha Lakic, and her pink curvy table by Gustaf Westman. Jennie reportedly lives in a two-storey villa in the well-heeled neighbourhood of Hannam-dong.
PRIYANKA CHOPRA: CONTEMPORARY AESTHETICS
While Priyanka Chopra owns homes in Los Angeles as well as India together with husband Nick Jonas, the actress has been based in London for much of the year.
Replete in white and other neutral colours, Chopra’s London home mixes a contemporary aesthetic with cosy furniture. Her living room is dominated by a plush white sofa, and the home also features floor-to-ceiling windows that bring the outdoors in.
ROSE: COSY NEUTRALS
While her fellow Blackpink member is a fan of pastel shades, Rose’s appears to prefer a darker, more industrial look to her apartment. The singer’s home also exudes cosy vibes with the addition of plush armchairs and bean bags in neutral colours.
T.O.P: ART MUSEUM
Just like G-Dragon, Big Bang’s T.O.P is also a prominent art collector, and from the photos he has uploaded on Instagram, his home is styled just like an art museum. His entire house is covered in art pieces, set against white and grey walls with dark wooden flooring.