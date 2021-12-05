Homegrown Singapore jeweller opens flagship boutique in Paragon

Singapore jeweller Vihari Jewels has a new home on Orchard Road. The homegrown brand, launched by Vihari Sheth Poddar in 2006, has opened a flagship boutique at Paragon, right in the heart of the bustling shopping street.

The 1,340 sq ft boutique is the brand’s first bricks-and-mortar boutique in Singapore. Since its inception, the brand has largely operated from its private office in Ngee Ann City. Its high- and fine jewellery creations were largely catered to those in the know. The new boutique will now make the brand accessible to everyone.