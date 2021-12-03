Why are men (and women) so obsessed with jewellery that look like hardware?

The natural world has been such a reliable source of inspiration for jewellers since the beginning of vanity that it was just a matter of time before all that jewel-encrusted flora and fauna got a bit predictable.

The next frontier for designers then, was to find beauty in things that were definitely not designed for any aesthetic purpose.

It’s what Robert Dumas from the Hermes family did when he strolled along the ports of Normandy in the late 1930s.

Rather than be taken in by the beauty of the sea and sky, he decided that rusty ship anchors would be his new muse and worked on a series of bracelets that we recognise today as the Chaine d’ancre.

These days, the Chaine d’ancre motif can be found on nearly everything Hermes has produced: Bags, luggage tags, stiletto heels, watch lugs and, of course, full metal jewellery.