Thai silk house Jim Thompson is evolving for a new generation – with Be Inthavong leading the way

At Jim Thompson, the legendary Thai silk house, Be Inthavong holds the title of Fashion and Creative Design Director – the man tasked to patiently reshape a 75-year-old marque for a new generation, while staying rooted in the heritage that built it.

Tall, urbane and always in full-throated laugh, Inthavong was born in Vientiane, the son of an aviation mechanic and a mother who ran restaurants alongside a jewellery manufacturing business. In other words, he was born into a family that made things well. When he was eight, the family settled in Texas. He studied biology at Texas Christian University, a path that gave little hint of what would come after. It was a move to New York, and a chance venture into hair accessories, that first pulled him toward the world of fashion.

For years, he kept his distance from anything Lao in his own work. “I didn’t want my creative work to be seen as ‘ethnic’ or ‘predictable’,” he said. A trip back to Laos in 2003 narrowed that distance. What began as a visit stretched into almost a year, much of it spent at the family looms beside his aunt. He describes it as “the eureka moment I had been seeking in my work”, when he discovered what he calls “the creative language of the hand-weaving craft” and what it might become in his hands.