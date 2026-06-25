Dior moves Paris men’s show earlier as heat wave grips city

Dior moved its men’s Paris Fashion Week show to 9am Wednesday (Jun 24) to avoid the extreme heat sweeping much of Western Europe. It still was not early enough.

Guests arrived at the Musee Nissim de Camondo as a heat wave gripped Paris. Cold towels, strawberries and parasols were offered at the door.

Inside the mansion, where Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson showed his latest Dior men’s collection, the temperature rose quickly. Some guests appeared overcome and water was in limited supply.