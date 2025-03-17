Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Obsessions

LVMH brand Loewe announces departure of creative director Jonathan Anderson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Obsessions

LVMH brand Loewe announces departure of creative director Jonathan Anderson

Loewe did not say who was taking over from the British designer or where he was going.

LVMH brand Loewe announces departure of creative director Jonathan Anderson

Jonathan Anderson. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP)

17 Mar 2025 04:38PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LVMH label Loewe said on Monday (Mar 17) that creative director Jonathan Anderson was leaving the Spanish luxury house after 11 years in the role.

Its statement did not say who was taking over from the British designer or where he was going, though some media outlets, including Women's Wear Daily, have reported that he is moving to LVMH's Dior.

LVMH declined to comment.

The Loewe brand has experienced "exceptional growth" under Anderson's direction, the statement said.

His move is one of several recent designer changes across major brands in a luxury sector generally experiencing slowing growth.

Source: Reuters/bt

Related Topics

Luxury Looks Fashion Loewe
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement