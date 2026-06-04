K-pop group Seventeen’s Joshua named Jaeger-LeCoultre Friend of the House
The K-pop artist’s appointment was announced through Jaeger-LeCoultre’s interview series The Hour Before, which explores his artistic journey, values and interest in watchmaking.
Seventeen member Joshua has been named a Friend of the House by Jaeger-LeCoultre, the Swiss watchmaker said in a press release on Jun 4.
The appointment was announced through The Hour Before, an interview series by Jaeger-LeCoultre that features Joshua reflecting on his journey in music, while assembling a Reverso case. Conducted in a mix of Korean and English and guided by an off-camera interviewer, the conversation begins with watchmaking before expanding to Joshua's personal experiences, values and memories.
“I don’t think I’ve always dreamed of becoming a singer. I’ve always loved music, but I don’t think I ever imagined I’d end up making it my job and working hard at it,” Joshua revealed in the interview.
Joshua is one of the vocalists of popular K-pop band Seventeen, who debuted in 2015 under Pledis entertainment. He was born in Los Angeles, California, before moving to South Korea to train as a K-pop idol.
Joshua's solo music includes Fortunate Change (Joshua Solo), which features on Seventeen’s fifth studio album, Happy Burstday. The artist’s other solo endeavours include collaborating on New Kids On The Block’s Dirty Dancing (Dem Jointz Remix) and Pink Sweat$’s 17 (featuring Joshua and his fellow member DK).
“From his early training years in South Korea to performing on stages around the world, Joshua’s journey has been defined by an ongoing pursuit of improvement. Driven by a dedication to his craft, he has built his artistic identity through commitment, teamwork and attention to detail – values that resonate strongly with Jaeger-LeCoultre,” the watchmaker said in the press release.
“We are delighted to welcome Joshua to the Jaeger-LeCoultre family. His sincerity, his discipline and his commitment to his craft resonate with the values of our maison. Through The Hour Before, we are pleased to highlight the quiet dedication that connects his artistic journey with our own approach to watchmaking,” said Jerome Lambert, CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre.
In The Hour Before, Joshua was asked about what drew him to Jaeger-LeCoultre. “Originally, I was drawn to its looks, it’s really my style. After going to the manufacture, I saw how much time it took to make each piece and the amount of detail that Jaeger-LeCoultre puts into each piece was astounding to me.”
When asked about what he would engrave on his Reverso, Joshua said he would choose the date of his debut, May 26, 2015.
Watch Joshua's interview on The Hour Before below: