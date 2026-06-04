K-pop group Seventeen’s Joshua named Jaeger-LeCoultre Friend of the House

“From his early training years in South Korea to performing on stages around the world, Joshua’s journey has been defined by an ongoing pursuit of improvement. Driven by a dedication to his craft, he has built his artistic identity through commitment, teamwork and attention to detail – values that resonate strongly with Jaeger-LeCoultre,” the watchmaker said in the press release.

“We are delighted to welcome Joshua to the Jaeger-LeCoultre family. His sincerity, his discipline and his commitment to his craft resonate with the values of our maison. Through The Hour Before, we are pleased to highlight the quiet dedication that connects his artistic journey with our own approach to watchmaking,” said Jerome Lambert, CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre.

In The Hour Before, Joshua was asked about what drew him to Jaeger-LeCoultre. “Originally, I was drawn to its looks, it’s really my style. After going to the manufacture, I saw how much time it took to make each piece and the amount of detail that Jaeger-LeCoultre puts into each piece was astounding to me.”

When asked about what he would engrave on his Reverso, Joshua said he would choose the date of his debut, May 26, 2015.

Watch Joshua's interview on The Hour Before below: