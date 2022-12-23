See how Jung Ho-yeon, HyunA, Hwasa and other celebs style the Louis Vuitton Yayoi Kusama collection
Before the collection drops globally in January 2023, take style inspiration from Asia's biggest stars – from Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon to singer HyunA and more.
Yayoi Kusama fans take note – the artist’s second collaboration with Louis Vuitton will launch worldwide on Jan 6, 2023, with a second drop slated for March 31, 2023.
Kusama’s signature polka dot motifs will feature on a wide variety of products, covering ready-to-wear, bags, trunks, shoes, scarves and other accessories for men and women. There are four distinct motifs – Painted Dots, Metal Dots, Infinity Dots and Psychedelic Flower.
Celebrities such as actresses Jung Ho-yeon and Bae Doona, and singers HyunA and Hwasa have taken to Instagram to showcase the collection in their own individual styles. Take a look below.
JUNG HO-YEON
There’s no denying that the Squid Game actress and Louis Vuitton ambassador is a style icon. She shows us how to wear a scarf from the collection as a top.
HWASA
Hwasa, member of South Korean girl group MAMAMOO, is in the Christmas mood. She pairs a simple jumper with a bag from the collection. The finishing touch? None other than a Christmas hat.
HYUNA
Yayoi Kusama's colourful dots are the perfect fit for HyunA’s unique style, who also wears a scarf as a top.
BAE DOONA
Actress Bae Doona has a jet-setting lifestyle, and the Capucines handbag with Painted Dots motif is the perfect accessory for flying.
HYUNGWON
Monsta X’s Hyungwon is a fan of the Keepall bag from the collection, which features the Painted Dots motif in a gradation of black, silver, grey and white.
BUNGA CITRA LESTARI
Indonesian singer Bunga Citra Lestari, also known as BCL, is casual in a jeans and blouse, paired with the Alma bag with Infinity Dots in black and white.
NISSY
Japanese singer Takahiro Nishijima, also known as Nissy, is taking in the sights and sounds of winter. His accessories of choice include the Keepall bag, as well as a baseball cap from the collection.