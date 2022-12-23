See how Jung Ho-yeon, HyunA, Hwasa and other celebs style the Louis Vuitton Yayoi Kusama collection

Yayoi Kusama fans take note – the artist’s second collaboration with Louis Vuitton will launch worldwide on Jan 6, 2023, with a second drop slated for March 31, 2023.

Kusama’s signature polka dot motifs will feature on a wide variety of products, covering ready-to-wear, bags, trunks, shoes, scarves and other accessories for men and women. There are four distinct motifs – Painted Dots, Metal Dots, Infinity Dots and Psychedelic Flower.

Celebrities such as actresses Jung Ho-yeon and Bae Doona, and singers HyunA and Hwasa have taken to Instagram to showcase the collection in their own individual styles. Take a look below.