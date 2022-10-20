Could this pigeon clutch from JW Anderson be the new It bag?

Not since Beatrix Potter daubed a tailcoat on a rodent has a public menace seemed so cute. The author was herself quite disparaging about the charms of pigeon. They feature in her 1907 story The Tale Of The Faithful Dove, but she found the pigeon too “namby pamby” and refused to illustrate the work. She should probably be cancelled. If only Potter had looked to the city rather than the hedgerow, she would not have so savagely missed the potential of the bird.

Look at it now. This latest SJP sighting finds our pigeon flapping across the Atlantic in search of bigger portion sizes and a whole new tier of fame. Its plum role in the HBO drama is a highly coveted opportunity: It could become as well known as Carrie’s Fendi “baguette” or the iconic Bradshaw corsage.

I don’t know quite why I love it, but every time I see the plastic pigeon with its jaunty collar it puts a smile on my face. It also reminds me that I’m not sure I’ve ever seen another example of the species that has such unmutilated feet. Obviously, I can’t stand them when they’re flapping at my croissants or pecking round the beer mats when I’m sitting at the pub. They’re generally disgusting, but in a week of unrelenting panic in the markets and global terror, the pigeon clutch has offered us a cherished piece of daft.

Daft is in short supply these days, there’s little space for froth or fun. Even John Cleese has switched silly walks and pratfalls to join the seething opinion-mongers at the rightwing broadcaster GB News.