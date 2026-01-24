This renovated 1960s house in Singapore is designed to feel timeless

This house renovation is called Kampung Sayang – love for kampung – and it is not hard to see why. The home is closely tied to its garden and the elements, and to family and community – echoing rural Malay kampungs, where open doors invite neighbourly conversation amid tropical landscapes.

The nostalgia associated with kampungs felt especially poignant here for another reason: This Bukit Timah house was the owner’s childhood home. His wife, who showed me around one sunny morning, said her husband had grown up here and that they lived in the house for 12 years after they married.

The couple later had three children and, when they needed more space, bought the plot next door, living beside the owner’s parents. The wife said there used to be a connecting door between the two houses. After her parents-in-law died, they bought that house and sold their former one.

She is a retired CFO of a global cosmetics brand. Her husband is the CEO of a local F&B company. With their children grown but still living at home, the couple decided to renovate and expand the footprint of the two-storey house, built in the 1960s.