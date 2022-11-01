Kane Lim’s dad gave him a US$1m watch in Bling Empire’s latest season. Here’s what you need to know

What do you get from your Asian parents when you’ve made them proud? While most of us simply hope for some kind of acknowledgement, if you’re the son of a billionaire, you’ll apparently get a million-dollar watch.

In Bling Empire Season 3, Singaporean Kane Lim had big news to share. He was newly appointed as the face of Fenty, a beauty brand founded by singer Rihanna, and this achievement earned the approval of his dad, who surprised him with a Jacob & Co timepiece in episode 8 of the series.

Lim, together with co-star and best mate Kevin Kreider, went to New York to pick up the watch. The watch was revealed to be the Astronomia Art Phoenix by Jacob & Co. The American watch brand, founded in 1986 by diamond designer Jacob Arabo, is known to make some of the world’s most over-the-top and complicated watches. The Astronomia Art Phoenix is no exception.

Here are three facts about the stunning timepiece.

IT’S A MINIATURE SCULPTURE

The Astronomia Art Phoenix is not just a watch; it’s basically a work of art on the wrist. This exquisite timepiece features a gold phoenix rising over the movement, encased in a dome-shaped sapphire crystal and precious metal case. The case allows for unhindered viewing of the spectacular calibre and the artwork inside.