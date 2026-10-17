Former Dior Men artistic director Kim Jones is reviving his own label with a Hong Kong flagship

British designer Kim Jones has announced the return of his eponymous label, along with plans to open its first store in Hong Kong.

Jones, who was artistic director of Dior Men from 2018 to early 2025, broke the news earlier this week. According to a brand statement, the label will offer a “broader wardrobe unrestricted by traditional categories”, with apparel made in Japan and leather goods produced in Italy.

His first autumn/winter 2027 collection is slated to launch exclusively online at kimjones.com in mid-2027, while the Hong Kong flagship at Central Yards is scheduled to open in October 2027. More stores across Asia are also in the pipeline.