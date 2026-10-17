Former Dior Men artistic director Kim Jones is reviving his own label with a Hong Kong flagship
The British designer is returning to the brand he first launched in 2003, with a new collection due in 2027 and more stores across Asia planned.
British designer Kim Jones has announced the return of his eponymous label, along with plans to open its first store in Hong Kong.
Jones, who was artistic director of Dior Men from 2018 to early 2025, broke the news earlier this week. According to a brand statement, the label will offer a “broader wardrobe unrestricted by traditional categories”, with apparel made in Japan and leather goods produced in Italy.
His first autumn/winter 2027 collection is slated to launch exclusively online at kimjones.com in mid-2027, while the Hong Kong flagship at Central Yards is scheduled to open in October 2027. More stores across Asia are also in the pipeline.
Jones’ social media announcement was met with enthusiasm from fellow designers and celebrities, with Donatella Versace, Marc Jacobs, Matthieu Blazy and David Beckham among those offering their congratulations.
“After many years working with incredible houses and collaborators, it feels like the right moment to do something under my own name again. This brings together the things I’ve always been interested in – fashion, art and design – and gives me the space to work with people I admire and explore new ideas. I’m excited about what comes next,” said Jones.
Further details about the label remain scarce, but interested customers can sign up for early access on the Kim Jones website.
BACK TO HIS ROOTS
This isn’t the first time Jones has gone solo. His latest venture marks a return to the eponymous label he founded in 2003, after graduating from Central Saint Martins with a master’s degree in fashion. He closed the label five years later when he joined Dunhill as creative director.
In 2011, Jones moved to Louis Vuitton, where he was appointed artistic director of menswear. There, his flair for incorporating streetwear and sportswear influences into luxury craftsmanship and tailoring quickly caught the attention of fashion insiders. He became even more of a household name after orchestrating Louis Vuitton’s 2017 collaboration with popular skatewear brand Supreme, which became a global hit and drew snaking queues – along with some altercations – at its pop-up stores around the world.
Dior Homme brought Jones on board as its artistic director in March 2018, three months after his departure from Louis Vuitton. He rebranded it as Dior Men and reshaped the brand’s vision of menswear by blending its couture heritage with streetwear elements and a softer, more refined approach that challenged conventional notions of masculine dressing.
He also gave Dior Men a dash of pop culture appeal through partnerships with the likes of streetwear icon Shawn Stussy, rapper Travis Scott and artists KAWS (Brian Donnelly) and Daniel Arsham.
Particularly memorable was Jones’ Dior Men debut for spring/summer 2019, which featured a towering 10-metre KAWS BFF sculpture inspired by Christian Dior and covered in thousands of roses and peonies at the centre of the runway. Another highlight was his work with K-pop group BTS, for whom he designed custom stage outfits for their 2019 world tour.
While at Dior Men, Jones also served as artistic director of Fendi’s womenswear, succeeding Karl Lagerfeld in the role. His tenure lasted from 2020 to 2024.
Since leaving Dior in January 2025, Jones has pursued other projects, including a collaboration with luxury lifestyle brand Aman Essentials. He also joined Chinese outerwear company Bosideng as creative director of its premium Areal line.
His influence on fashion has also been recognised with several honours. Jones was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2020 and made a Chevalier of the Legion d’honneur, France’s highest order of merit, in 2025.