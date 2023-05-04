The majestic dress sense of Charles III

But it is in formal clothes that the King stands out. He is walking proof of the power of the much-neglected double-breasted suit to make an older man look great. Properly tailored — as the King’s unfailingly are — the shoulders are wide enough to be flattering but not so wide as to seem military or over-formal. The skirt of the suit obscures any lumpiness around the hips and seat. The lines of the suit pull attention up to the head.

Again, the suit must be carefully chosen and cut. To see how hideously wrong a double-breasted suit can go, consult almost any photograph of the Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg, whose tailor is obviously a Labour agent.

Anti-royalist readers will grumble that the King deserves no praise for his presentation, as he is rich and has someone who dresses him. The point about money is pretty weak: If anyone equipped with wealth and vanity could dress well, the world would look very different. And if everyone with a valet could dress well, other male members of the royal family would dress better and more imaginatively (looking at you, Prince William).