Furniture for kids: King Living launches new collection for the little ones

When it comes to furnishing children’s spaces, finding the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics can be difficult. Australian furniture brand King Living – known for its timeless and versatile creations – has launched a collection dedicated to kids.

The collection consists of two designs – the 1977 Mini sofa and the Delta Coast Bed. The 1977 Mini is a playful reimagining of King Living’s iconic 1977 Sofa, known for its organic contours and gentle curves. The sofa is modular and can be rearranged into different configurations.

The children’s sized version mirrors the modularity of the original, allowing for easy reconfiguration to suit various room layouts or changing play areas. To suit growing families, additional modules can also be added to expand the seating arrangement.