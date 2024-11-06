Furniture for kids: King Living launches new collection for the little ones
The Australian furniture brand's Kids Collection features two designs – the 1977 Mini sofa and the Delta Coast Bed.
When it comes to furnishing children’s spaces, finding the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics can be difficult. Australian furniture brand King Living – known for its timeless and versatile creations – has launched a collection dedicated to kids.
The collection consists of two designs – the 1977 Mini sofa and the Delta Coast Bed. The 1977 Mini is a playful reimagining of King Living’s iconic 1977 Sofa, known for its organic contours and gentle curves. The sofa is modular and can be rearranged into different configurations.
The children’s sized version mirrors the modularity of the original, allowing for easy reconfiguration to suit various room layouts or changing play areas. To suit growing families, additional modules can also be added to expand the seating arrangement.
The 1977 Mini comes in four colourways – Leura Rose, Pinot Noir, Ocean and Pewter. Customers can purchase the sofa as a set package or purchase individual models and ottomans. The covers are removable and machine-washable – an important consideration when it comes to furniture for children.
The Delta Coast Bed features a storage solution with an optional hidden compartment beneath the base, accessible via a sideways opening. The bedhead’s reversible design allows the storage opening to be adjusted from left to right, offering flexibility to suit different room layouts.
For durability, the bed is crafted with King Living’s signature steel frame. Both the bedhead and base are customisable with a choice of premium fabrics. The tailored covers are removable and can be replaced, making the Delta Coast Bed a lasting investment through the years.
For more information, go to www.kingliving.com.sg