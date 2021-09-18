Time for a kitchen upgrade? Check out these nifty new appliances

You know how it is. You’re trying to go for a minimalist, all-black look for your kitchen, but somehow, it’s just so hard to find appliances that actually fit the theme.

Enter the Bosch Black Collection, designed for you to embrace your dark side. This is Bosch’s first full kitchen suite in black (Bosch appliances are typically clad in white) and features everything from cooker hoods, gas and induction hobs, to ovens, dishwashers and freezer-fridges.

DE’LONGHI LA SPECIALISTA PRESTIGIO

A good day always starts with a good cuppa. Do you enjoy the hands-on experience of making coffee? De’Longhi’s La Specialista Prestigio machine is designed to provide an authentic at-home barista coffee experience.