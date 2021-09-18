Time for a kitchen upgrade? Check out these nifty new appliances
From coffee machines to cookware, jazz up your kitchen space with our edit of the latest doodads to hit the market.
Even if you’re not the best cook, you can’t deny that in the past two years, you’ve spent more time in your kitchen than you usually would, whether it was trying to whip up the perfect Dalgona coffee or baking the best burnt cheesecake.
Maybe it’s time for a kitchen upgrade. Here are some new-to-market kitchen appliances to consider.
BOSCH BLACK COLLECTION
You know how it is. You’re trying to go for a minimalist, all-black look for your kitchen, but somehow, it’s just so hard to find appliances that actually fit the theme.
Enter the Bosch Black Collection, designed for you to embrace your dark side. This is Bosch’s first full kitchen suite in black (Bosch appliances are typically clad in white) and features everything from cooker hoods, gas and induction hobs, to ovens, dishwashers and freezer-fridges.
DE’LONGHI LA SPECIALISTA PRESTIGIO
A good day always starts with a good cuppa. Do you enjoy the hands-on experience of making coffee? De’Longhi’s La Specialista Prestigio machine is designed to provide an authentic at-home barista coffee experience.
It’s equipped with Sensor Grinding Technology to calibrate your coffee beans with engineered precision, while the Smart Tamping Station delivers the optimal pressure without any hassle or mess. There’s also a latte art steam wand for you to draw with precision.
NESPRESSO VERTUO NEXT
Of course, not everyone has the desire (or talent) to make your own coffee from scratch. If you’re not into grinding your own beans, Nespresso’s Vertuo Next capsule coffee machine may be the one for you.
Slim and sleek, it fits into any kitchen space. Compatible with the machine is Nespresso’s Vertuo capsules, available in a range of coffee styles including espresso, double espresso, signature coffee, and craft brew gran lungo.
SMEG COOKWARE
Italian brand Smeg is most synonymous with fridges, but it has since brought its signature 1950s retro style to its first-ever range of cookware.
The collection, coming soon to Singapore, includes three different sized frying pans, two casserole dishes, a wok and a shallow casserole pan, available in cream, black or red. The range is compatible with gas, induction, glass ceramic and electric hobs and features stainless steel handles, combined with tempered glass lids. They can be used in the oven at temperatures of up to 250 degrees Celsius and are also dishwasher safe.