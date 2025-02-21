Yeji of K-pop girl group Itzy is Roger Vivier’s latest brand ambassador

It's official: Yeji, the leader of the K-pop group Itzy, is now the face of Roger Vivier. The group consists of five members: Yuna, Ryujin, Yeji, Chaeryeong and Lia.

Known for their onstage charisma, strong vocals and sleek dance moves, Itzy debuted in 2019 and was the first K-pop girl group to ever receive the Rookie Grand Slam. This prestigious recognition is given out to groups who won all major rookie awards in a single year, including MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards), MMA (Melon Music Awards), SMA (Seoul Music Awards), GDA (Golden Disk Awards), and the CCMA (Circle Chart Music Awards).

In 2024, Itzy captivated the audience in over 28 cities with their world tour.

Roger Vivier, founded in 1937, is the eponymous brand of a French shoe designer with a knack for creating unique shoes for some of the most distinguished women in the world, including singer-actress Josephine Baker, Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco as well as Queen Elizabeth II.

Today, the brand is helmed by Italian designer Gherardo Felloni who has been the creative director since 2018, expanding the collections to include handbags, jewellery, and hats.

Yeji will be partnering with Felloni for upcoming projects as well as exclusive collaborations for Roger Vivier.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to Yeji’s solo album, Air, which will be released on Mar 10.