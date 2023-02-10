Why indie watchmaker Krayon’s arrival in Singapore is exciting news and what you need to know about it

Does anyone really need a mechanical timepiece that can calculate the exact times of sunrise and sunset at any given point on earth? Probably not.

Then again, when it comes to watch collecting, it has always been less a question of need than it is about an immense want – and it is in this segment of the Venn diagram that independent Swiss watchmaker Krayon comfortably resides.

Now retailing exclusively in Singapore and Asia Pacific at The Hour Glass, Krayon is the 10-year-old brainchild of Remi Maillat, an engineer, microtechnologist, and movement constructor known for his work in movement engineering and prototype adjustment for both luxury brands and independent watchmakers.

In 2017, four short years after its founding, the industry would see Maillat take Krayon to new grounds, stepping out from behind the scenes and into the spotlight with Everywhere, the brand’s first timepiece to bear its name.