In Kuala Lumpur, a 10,000 sq ft home with a panoramic view of the city skyline

Reminiscent of Julian Shulman’s iconic photograph of Pierre Koenig’s Stahl house built almost at the edge of a cliff with a spectacular view of Los Angeles beneath it, this house in Bangsar, shares the same modernist ethos and fortunate view except in this case it’s a view of Kuala Lumpur.

Its owners are a couple with two teenage children. The husband is Italian while the wife, Gin Poh, is Malaysian, and they had previously lived abroad but decided to settle in Malaysia around 12 years ago. They were looking to upgrade their home when they came across this bungalow on the higher aspect of Bangsar and despite its derelict state, were captivated by its view of KLCC.