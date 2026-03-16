Lamborghini’s first hybrid SUV: Why the Urus SE outclasses the competition

They say falling in love with an Italian ruins you for life. Having driven a number of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis and even a Pagani, it’s hard to argue with this statement. But an Italian SUV by the supercar mafia? Mamma mia!

You can imagine the outrage when Lamborghini announced plans to roll out a high-performance ‘super SUV’ in late 2017. But when it hit the market the following year, it didn’t take long for the Urus to impress – and silence the same critics who were dubious about its high-octane prospects.

Blending supercar power with real-world practicality, the Urus debuted with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that could dispatch the 0–100 km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds.

It proved an instant hit, attracting a whole new segment of customers for Lamborghini, which has been wholly owned by Audi under the Volkswagen Group since 1998. According to the company, about 70 per cent of Urus owners are first-time Lamborghini buyers.

By 2019, the Urus was the raging bull that doubled Lamborghini’s total production volume. By 2021, it had become the fastest-selling model in Lamborghini history.

Then came the Urus S and Urus Performante, each packing more power and sharper performance.