Loud and lightweight: What it's like to test-drive this S$1.3 million Lamborghini

Lambos are loud. There’s no doubt about that. Our Lamborghini Huracan STO arrived in a unique shade of bright, verde arise green paintwork contrasted with vibrant, arancio xanto orange livery, giving us some curious amphibious vibes.

Lamborghinis are, of course, also quite literally loud – and understandably so.

This naturally aspirated V10 is said to be the purest incarnation of Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse heritage, a product of true racing pedigree.

The STO stands for Super Trofeo Omologata – a road-homologated super sports car – and is technologically inspired by the Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make race series with the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO, as well as the Huracan GT3 EVO, which won the 24 Hours of Daytona three times and was also placed first in the 12 Hours of Sebring race twice.

So here’s a road-legal Lamborghini super sports car that’s impossibly quick, and designed to deliver the raw emotion of a track experience on every road drive – by mirroring the excitement and exhilaration of Super Trofeo.