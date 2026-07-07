Lamborghini’s Temerario shows hybrid supercars can still have drama

“Should I take the Temerario to the Futa Pass?” I wondered aloud, as Enrico handed me the keys to the V8 hybrid at Lamborghini’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The answer was unanimous, especially with rain already pelting its sleek carbon-composite bodywork that grey Tuesday. After all, any petrolhead will tell you that bad weather is one way to test a supercar’s mettle.

It is worth noting here that “Temerario” means “reckless” or “daring” in Italian and Spanish – a fitting name for a car designed to make restraint feel optional.

And so, with the spirit of the Raging Bull in mind, I headed towards the famed mountain pass linking Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany.