Lamborghini unveils its second yacht inspired by its latest limited edition supercar
From the sleek styling of the Fenomeno to its powerful 7.600-horsepower performance, the Tecnomar is a true Lamborghini for the seas.
Five years after launching its first yacht, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, the Italian carmaker is expanding its collection of Lamborghinis for the seas.
The new Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT premiered at the Monaco Yacht Show in September, and it’s another collaboration with The Italian Sea Group, known for its full-custom approach to engineering excellence and luxury yachting.
“We are taking Lamborghini’s DNA to sea: performance, design, and innovation come together in a motoryacht that redefines the concept of nautical luxury,” said Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “It is not only a yacht, but an affirmation of Italian excellence: The Italian Sea Group and Lamborghini share an exclusive clientele who are passionate about beauty, technology, and extreme performance.”
You’ll see it immediately — the distinctive lines and sleek styling of the Fenomeno, Lamborghini’s latest limited edition of just 29 units unveiled at Monterey Car Week in August, are echoed in the yacht’s exterior and in its front and rear lights, especially when both vehicle and vessel are parked side by side.
Meanwhile, inspired by the Temerario — Lamborghini’s V8 hybrid — the yacht’s helm station is designed to evoke the same sensation at sea as being behind the wheel of a Lamborghini super sports car, according to the company.
“We aimed to create a product that embodies the main design characteristics of our super sports cars,” explained Lamborghini’s design director Mitja Borkert.
Onboard, the spacious interior, which can accommodate up to nine guests plus three cabins for crew, features iconic Lamborghini elements such as the hexagonal and ‘Y’-shaped motifs evocative of the brand’s unmistakable design ethos.
True to Lamborghini performance, three MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines unleash 7,600 horsepower through triple surface propellers, pushing the yacht to 45 knots at full speed and 35 knots cruising when it when it sets sail at the end of 2027.