Lamborghini unveils its second yacht inspired by its latest limited edition supercar

Five years after launching its first yacht, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, the Italian carmaker is expanding its collection of Lamborghinis for the seas.

The new Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT premiered at the Monaco Yacht Show in September, and it’s another collaboration with The Italian Sea Group, known for its full-custom approach to engineering excellence and luxury yachting.

“We are taking Lamborghini’s DNA to sea: performance, design, and innovation come together in a motoryacht that redefines the concept of nautical luxury,” said Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “It is not only a yacht, but an affirmation of Italian excellence: The Italian Sea Group and Lamborghini share an exclusive clientele who are passionate about beauty, technology, and extreme performance.”