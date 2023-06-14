What it’s like dune bashing in Dubai in the new Land Rover Defender 130

“Full gas, full gas!” my co-driver screamed excitedly from the front passenger seat of the Land Rover Defender 130 as I approached the apex of a sand dune.

The very first lesson you very quickly learn when dune bashing is that there is absolutely no room for hesitance. You’ve just got to slam down on the accelerator full throttle and hold on for dear life on the incline because you need all the momentum you can muster to conquer an almost vertical sand dune. Even when you have no clue what may lie on the other side of the steep drop that awaits.

Then, there’s the constant fear of getting stuck in the sand – a fear that grips even the most proficient and experienced of drivers native to these desert lands. Google “How to avoid getting stuck in sand when dune bashing”, and most articles are rife with tips on how to get unstuck, instead of offering the pre-emptive, preventive techniques you’re looking for. Because it’s almost guaranteed that you will find your sorry self get bogged in sand at some point during your Arabian desert adventure, as I did on my virgin dune bashing experience in the new Land Rover Defender 130.