Thai Princess Sirivannavari’s fashion label designs uniforms for The Langham Bangkok
Founded by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, the Thai fashion label makes its debut in hospitality uniform design with a collection inspired by traditional Thai dress and Bangkok’s historic Custom House.
When The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok opens on Dec 20, 2026, some of the most distinctive expressions of Thai design at the hotel will be worn by its staff.
The Langham has collaborated with Sirivannavari, the Thai luxury fashion label founded by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya in 2005, to create an exclusive wardrobe for its front-of-house teams and management. The collaboration marks two firsts – The Langham’s entry into Thailand and the fashion house’s foray into hospitality uniform design.
Named Timeless Heritage, the collection draws inspiration from the hotel’s architecture and traditional Thai dress, with the latter a recurring influence in the fashion house’s collections.
Located along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok’s historic Bang Rak district, the Custom House dates back to 1888. Established during the reign of King Rama V, it once served as Siam’s principal gateway to the world. The restored landmark will now anchor a 75-room hotel that incorporates a new accommodation wing.
The contrast between the two architectural styles informed the design of the uniforms. Structured jackets reference the proportions and architectural lines of the historic building, while softer draping draws inspiration from the curves of the new wing and chud Thai, or traditional Thai dress.
Even The Langham’s signature pink has been given a local interpretation, with shades inspired by orchids and lotus flowers.
For female front-of-house staff, a fitted V-neck jacket in pink duchess satin is paired with voluminous Italian silk barrel trousers and a white cotton crepe shirt. The men’s ensemble takes its cues from traditional formal Thai menswear, featuring a five-button jacket with a stand collar and pleated brown trousers.
The hotel’s Service Stylists – staff dedicated to personalised guest services – will wear predominantly pink ensembles. For women, these comprise a draped satin blouse, a dotted chiffon waist sash and French silk barrel trousers. The men will wear cropped, high-neck jackets with tailored trousers featuring an overlay detail at the front.
The doormen’s uniforms are more understated, with embroidered beige jackets, decorative buttons and grey straight-leg trousers.
Some of the more interesting references to traditional Thai clothing can be found in the management wardrobe. The women’s barrel trousers are a contemporary interpretation of the chong kraben, a traditional garment in which a length of fabric is wrapped around the waist and drawn between the legs. It is a silhouette that Princess Sirivannavari has incorporated into its own design repertoire.
For men, asymmetrical jackets are worn over high-collared shirts featuring a dotted motif inspired by mudmee, a traditional Thai resist-dyeing and weaving technique.
“Tailoring, particularly our signature jackets, has always been central to the maison’s identity, combining refined silhouettes with functionality and comfort,” said Ratirod Chulajata, deputy chief executive officer of Iris 2005, the company behind Sirivannavari.
“For this collaboration, we have incorporated elements of Thai heritage and traditional craftsmanship into contemporary designs, reflecting our belief that fashion is a language of culture.”
Over the past two decades, Sirivannavari has developed a design identity that combines Western tailoring with Thai artistry, often juxtaposing masculine and feminine silhouettes. In September 2024, it became the first Thai luxury fashion brand to join the official Milan Fashion Week calendar.
For Nick Downing, general manager of The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok, the collaboration also carries significance given the history of the building.
“Above all, we hope this collaboration will inspire a sense of pride among our colleagues and the people of Bangkok, as we open a new chapter for a landmark that has been part of the city’s history for generations,” he said.