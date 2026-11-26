When The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok opens on Dec 20, 2026, some of the most distinctive expressions of Thai design at the hotel will be worn by its staff.

The Langham has collaborated with Sirivannavari, the Thai luxury fashion label founded by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya in 2005, to create an exclusive wardrobe for its front-of-house teams and management. The collaboration marks two firsts – The Langham’s entry into Thailand and the fashion house’s foray into hospitality uniform design.

Named Timeless Heritage, the collection draws inspiration from the hotel’s architecture and traditional Thai dress, with the latter a recurring influence in the fashion house’s collections.

Located along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok’s historic Bang Rak district, the Custom House dates back to 1888. Established during the reign of King Rama V, it once served as Siam’s principal gateway to the world. The restored landmark will now anchor a 75-room hotel that incorporates a new accommodation wing.