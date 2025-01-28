Lanvin: A return to elegance in Peter Copping’s highly anticipated Paris debut

Copping’s designs paid homage to Jeanne Lanvin’s panoramic creativity, encompassing everything from couture to perfumes and interiors. The collection revived signature elements of the house, including capes, draped ribbon dresses, and the iconic "robe de style." Notable looks included a gold metallic lurex dress, a petaled skirt, cascading antique-style lace aprons, and gilded trousers, which deftly balanced historical reference and contemporary allure.

Copping’s approach revealed a deep reverence for the house’s heritage. While some might wonder whether this homage leaned too close to the past, the collection’s richness demonstrated his commitment to preserving the maison’s DNA.

THE LOOKS: AN ART DECO REVIVAL

Graphic patterns and motifs drawn from Jeanne Lanvin’s own home infused the collection with Art Deco sophistication. A standout was a black velvet cape traced with silver studs, paired with a sheer blouse and tailored trousers. Eveningwear took center stage, with dramatic creations like spiral-draped ribbon dresses and mirror-embroidered pieces showcasing Copping’s mastery of couture gestures.

While the collection’s variety offered something for everyone — 62 looks spanning eveningwear, daywear, and menswear — it occasionally felt like a broad exploration rather than a single cohesive narrative. Even so, each piece’s sheer creativity and technical precision highlighted Copping’s passion for the craft.

MENSWEAR INNOVATIONS