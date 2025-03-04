What’s new on the latest generation of Porsche 911 Carrera

Looking at the latest generation Porsche 911 makes me wistful for the 911s of yore. You know, the ones with the odd-looking frog-faced front paired with a dramatic angular rump from the time they debuted in 1963 till around the ’80s.

I may not technically be a boomer, but I’m old enough to remember a world where those 911s of the early ’90s were such low-slung beauties oozing considerable character, and seeing one zip by would immediately conspire to inspire an enduring desire in a kid just coming of age; a sentiment I’m sure every Porsche purist of my and earlier generations would agree with.

It was around this time, however, that the 911 – in its fifth generation then – began shedding its amphibian attributes in favour of a sleeker profile. Ordinarily, that would be a good thing, but me? I’m “all about that bass”, to appropriate the lyrics of one Meghan Trainor. I like a 911 with more junk in its trunk, to put it indelicately.

The thing about Porsche is that it’s a car company that has done such a great job at marketing and storytelling that it’s one of those brands that everyone has an opinion about, solicited or not – and of the icon they call the 911.

“Since it was first introduced in 1963, the 911 has transcended its status as a high-performance sports car, becoming part of a larger cultural zeitgeist with timeless influences in motorsport, show business, art and more,” Dr Henrik Dreier, Director Singapore Importer of Porsche Asia Pacific concurred.