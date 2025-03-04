What’s new on the latest generation of Porsche 911 Carrera
More power, an elevated suite of standard features and greater connectivity than ever.
Looking at the latest generation Porsche 911 makes me wistful for the 911s of yore. You know, the ones with the odd-looking frog-faced front paired with a dramatic angular rump from the time they debuted in 1963 till around the ’80s.
I may not technically be a boomer, but I’m old enough to remember a world where those 911s of the early ’90s were such low-slung beauties oozing considerable character, and seeing one zip by would immediately conspire to inspire an enduring desire in a kid just coming of age; a sentiment I’m sure every Porsche purist of my and earlier generations would agree with.
It was around this time, however, that the 911 – in its fifth generation then – began shedding its amphibian attributes in favour of a sleeker profile. Ordinarily, that would be a good thing, but me? I’m “all about that bass”, to appropriate the lyrics of one Meghan Trainor. I like a 911 with more junk in its trunk, to put it indelicately.
The thing about Porsche is that it’s a car company that has done such a great job at marketing and storytelling that it’s one of those brands that everyone has an opinion about, solicited or not – and of the icon they call the 911.
“Since it was first introduced in 1963, the 911 has transcended its status as a high-performance sports car, becoming part of a larger cultural zeitgeist with timeless influences in motorsport, show business, art and more,” Dr Henrik Dreier, Director Singapore Importer of Porsche Asia Pacific concurred.
NEW AND FIRSTS ON A 911
Currently in its eighth generation, the latest iteration – officially named the 992.2-generation 911 Carrera – flaunts a softened fastback rear more analogous with that of the updated Panamera – fabulous for the latter, but a woeful reminder that we’re so far entrenched in the age of EVs that has us sentimentalists yearning for yesteryear.
Not that the latest Porsche 911 Carrera is a fully electric vehicle (yet).
To be sure, a hybrid option is on its way and until a fully electric version arrives, we’re savouring every decibel of its delicious soundtrack note, which can be further amplified by an optional sport exhaust system.
Three variants are currently available: The base 911 Carrera; the six-speed manual-only 911 Carrera ‘Touring’ or ‘T’ variant crafted in a lightweight construction and tuned to speak the language of purists, and the 911 Carrera S equipped with a more powerful 353 kW (480 PS) twin-turbocharged flat-six engine.
The new base 911 Carrera model already comes with comprehensive updates starting with a twin-turbo 3.0-litre boxer engine set-up that has been upgraded with choice modifications such as a charge-air cooler, located above the engine directly under the rear grille, taken from the previous-generation 911 Turbo. It’s also been fitted with the turbochargers from the GTS models of the previous generation.
With these improvements, the new 911 Carrera now spits out more power than its predecessor for a total output of 290 kW (394 PS), with a maximum torque of 450 Nm – while achieving a reduction in emissions.
So how quick is it?
Well, the new 911 Carrera Coupe still smashes the century sprint around 4.1 seconds, and you can shave that down to 3.9 seconds if you opt for the Sport Chrono package.
There’s a lot of new features to expect inside the cabin, too.
Your new 911 Carrera now comes with elevated standard equipment including speed-sensitive power steering, 14-way electrically-adjustable seats with ‘memory package’, keyless entry, and a BOSE Surround Sound system. And appearing for the first time in a 911, a new start button as a nod to GT racing cars.
This is also the first time the 911 has a fully digital instrument cluster. There’s a 12.6-inch curved display that integrates a new control and display concept which can be extensively customised with up to seven display views while essential analogue controls are now positioned more intuitively.
New connectivity features in the upgraded 911 include wireless smartphone charging (yay), a more deeply integrated Apple CarPlay® ecosystem and – get this – you can now even video stream via the 10.9-inch high-resolution central display while the car is in park mode for the first time ever.
These certainly make the 911 more of a family car than ever though we don’t suppose owners will be using their 911s to ferry kids on school runs. But should they wish to, it might be possible as a 2+2 seat configuration is also available as an option at no extra charge. But us? We’ll stick to the two-seater standard, thank you.