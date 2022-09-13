Logo
Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and more best dressed celebs at the Emmys 2022
Hollywood’s A-listers brought their A-game as they served up some serious fashion on the red carpet.

Zendaya, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon. (Photo: AFP)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
13 Sep 2022 03:33PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2022 04:03PM)
Glamour returned to the red carpet for television’s biggest night of 2022. Back for its 74th edition, this year’s Emmy Awards was held at the Microsoft Theatre at downtown Los Angeles, with many outstanding fashion moments to feast your eyes on.

Below, see our picks for the best dressed stars.

ZENDAYA

(Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP)

There’s no denying that Zendaya is the undisputed champ of the red carpet. This time, the Best Actress wowed in a black strapless Valentino gown and Bvlgari diamond choker.

LEE JUNG-JAE

(Photo: Frederic J Brown/AFP)

It was a big night for Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae, who picked up the award for Best Actor in a custom Gucci black double-breasted suit with leather trim and stud details.

JUNG HO-YEON

(Photo: Momodu Mansaray/AFP)

Lee’s cast mate Jung Ho-yeon also ditched her Squid Game tracksuit, arriving in a patchwork Louis Vuitton gown. We’re loving the chic bob.

NICHOLAS HOULT

(Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP)

Nicholas Hoult was a stand-out in the men’s fashion department, dressed in a Dior ensemble that featured flared pants.

AMANDA SEYFRIED

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/AFP)

Amanda Seyfried, star of The Dropout, dazzled in a tasteful pink sequined gown by Armani Prive. “I’m a mermaid tonight!” she told E!News.

SANDRA OH

(Photo: Momodu Mansaray/AFP)

Gowns are too boring for Killing Eve star Sandra Oh, who turned up in an all-purple jumpsuit by American brand Rodarte. Check out that plunging neckline.

ANDREW GARFIELD

(Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP)

For the lads, all-white seemed to be the recurring theme for the night. Just take a look at Andrew Garfield, who was dapper in Zegna. 

TOHEEB JIMOH

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/AFP)

Wrapping up our list is Ted Lasso actor Toheeb Jimoh, who traded in the conventional tuxedo for a Dior wrap suit in powder blue.

