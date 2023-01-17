Lisa of Blackpink has designed a limited edition watch with Bvlgari
The timepiece features a multicoloured dial, with an edelweiss flower and Lisa’s initial etched on the caseback.
Italian watch and jewellery maker Bvlgari has teamed up with Blackpink’s Lisa to design a limited edition timepiece. The singer, a global ambassador for the brand since 2020, has put her stamp on one of Bvlgari’s iconic timepieces.
Released on Jan 14, the Bvlgari Bvlgari x Lisa watch is crafted in steel and rose gold. It features a striking multi-coloured dial with blue, green and hints of purple creating a rainbow effect. Twelve diamonds mark the hours, complemented by rose gold hands. The crown is topped by a cabochon-cut rubellite, one of Bvlgari’s aesthetic signatures.
On the caseback, Lisa personally chose and designed a rendering of her favourite flower, the edelweiss. The edelweiss is also a nod to Switzerland, where the Bvlgari watch Manufacture is located. At the heart of the petals sit the K-pop idol's “L” initial, signalling her involvement in the project. The rendering is also featured on the box of the watch.
The timepiece is powered by a quartz movement. There are two sizes available, one in 33mm and the other in 23mm. The 33mm version is issued in a limited series of 700. There are only 300 pieces of the 23mm version.
According to Bvlgari's CEO Jean-Christophe Babin, Lisa came up with the idea to create a limited edition timepiece during the filming of the house’s Inside The Dream documentary. “We discussed watches together and [Lisa] very much suggested a very special interpretation of our Bvlgari Bvlgari watch icon with a new unique dial of her liking and special engraving and packaging,” Babin wrote in an Instagram post.
Unsurprisingly, thanks to Lisa’s star power, the watches have already sold out. But there may be more collaborations in the future. “Thank you Lisa for your love of Bvlgari and inspiring new product ideas. We try to make your dreams come true. And it’s just the beginning of a long journey,” wrote Babin.