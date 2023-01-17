Lisa of Blackpink has designed a limited edition watch with Bvlgari

Italian watch and jewellery maker Bvlgari has teamed up with Blackpink’s Lisa to design a limited edition timepiece. The singer, a global ambassador for the brand since 2020, has put her stamp on one of Bvlgari’s iconic timepieces.

Released on Jan 14, the Bvlgari Bvlgari x Lisa watch is crafted in steel and rose gold. It features a striking multi-coloured dial with blue, green and hints of purple creating a rainbow effect. Twelve diamonds mark the hours, complemented by rose gold hands. The crown is topped by a cabochon-cut rubellite, one of Bvlgari’s aesthetic signatures.