This designer creates seasonless clothes you can easily pair with what you already own in your closet

Let's be honest about resort wear — it's a peculiar subset of fashion usually comprising billowing caftans and gauzy confections that Instagram beautifully against turquoise waters, but once you're home, they're immediately banished to the darkest corners of closets. Because those bright botanical and jaunty maritime motifs that look great by the Aman pool rarely ever work in your neighbourhood Toast Box.

Which is precisely why an encounter with Lisa Crosswhite's latest collection, Senza Stagione, feels so disorienting. The Canadian-born designer — who creates under the fashion persona Lisa Von Tang, a name reflecting her Chinese-German heritage — has accomplished the seemingly impossible in her smart line-up of washed silk kaftans, long cotton beach dresses, Japanese denim and men's button up shirts: creating vacation-ready clothes that don't require a vacation to wear.

"I travel so much for work, and I wanted to do a wardrobe that could travel with me," Crosswhite explained during Lisa Von Tang preview in one of the pod suites in the newly minted Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree. Instead of the usual runway setup, her pieces are casually draped over furniture in the bedroom and outdoor timber deck, and hanging in the bathroom closet. Not a model is in sight — a subliminal acknowledgment that even beautifully designed clothes eventually have to exist in the messy reality of an actual home.

Senza Stagione (Italian for "seasonless") is striking for several reasons. The first is that it marks a philosophical departure as much as a sartorial one. Though nominally divided into men's and women's sections, the collection is refreshingly fluid — women can easily slip into the men's pieces, while men, if sufficiently liberated from fashion's rigid gender norms, could just as comfortably wear items from the women's line.