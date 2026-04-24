Longchamp brings travelling pop-up to Raffles City in Singapore
The French luxury house brings its travelling retail concept to Raffles City Shopping Centre, featuring signature green interiors, leather goods, a cafe kiosk and a photo booth.
French luxury house Longchamp has a pop-up – called the Green Concept Boutique – at Raffles City Shopping Centre, its sixth stop in Asia as part of a global travelling retail concept.
Built around the brand’s signature colour green, the pop-up features two shades – a light green evoking optimism and creative energy, and a deeper heritage green representing natural elegance. Together, they envelop the interior in what the brand describes as a distinctive, unconventional environment.
Beyond the visual concept, the space brings together accessories – sunglasses and scarves – alongside key leather goods from Longchamp’s signature lines: Le Roseau, Le Pliage, Looong, and the limited-edition city exclusive Le Pliage du Monde. Visitors can explore the bags up close, getting a better sense of their proportions, construction and materials, and try them on to see how they move with the body.
A cafe kiosk just outside the mall offers ice cream on selected dates – Apr 24 to Apr 26 and May 1 to May 3 – while a nearby sticker photo booth adds to the experience. Visitors who sign up at the Green Concept Boutique via QR code or make a purchase can redeem one treat, subject to availability. The photo booth is free for registered visitors from 11am to 8pm.
The pop-up runs at Raffles City Shopping Centre until Sep 15.