Is Longchamp’s Le Pliage the most popular handbag on the planet?

“I think we can probably say it is the best-selling bag design ever, across all categories,” says Cassegrain with a small smile, over a plate of madeleines at the Longchamp headquarters in Paris in November 2025. The company does not disclose financials, nor how many units of the Le Pliage it sells each year (before the pandemic, retail analysts estimated it was 11 per minute). But a company spokesperson told the Financial Times that Longchamp achieved record sales results in 2024, up 20 per cent from 2023 (where sales were up 40 per cent compared to 2022). In other words, a stark contrast to the fortunes of most other names in fashion and luxury, given the recent sector-wide downturn.

Whether Longchamp can really be considered a luxury brand is up for debate (Chanel and Hermes would surely disagree). Alongside its accessories, eyewear and footwear, a women’s ready-to-wear line was started in 2006; given the stiff competition, however, any occasional presence at Paris Fashion Week by the brand is always low-key. Still, it has created a consistently aspirational aura around its products, fuelled by French heritage, associations with a preppy old-money aesthetic and horseracing, as well as solid European craftsmanship credentials. It has also made the relatively understated Cassegrain family billionaires in the process.

“Longchamp’s smart pricing is a crucial part of their strategic edge, enabling students to purchase their first ‘designer bag’ at an entry price point, while offering a more affluent clientele more elevated options,” says Achim Berg, founder of FashionSights, a luxury industry think-tank. “The brand has also been careful with their price increases. Larger parts of the industry got carried away by raising their prices higher and higher.”

Cassegrain says that Longchamp has never deliberately targeted teenage girls as part of its marketing strategy. “That demographic does not want something that feels like it’s been made for them, especially for that ‘first bag’ purchase,” he adds. “It really only works when they feel like they took it and embraced it for themselves.”

Unintended or not, after a difficult pandemic, the bag’s popularity with young shoppers as a nostalgic status symbol (or possibly anti-status symbol) is what has taken the company to new heights. According to data from fashion shopping platform Lyst, demand for the Le Pliage bag range has grown, on average, 68 per cent per year, for the past five years, navigating a balancing act between being highly visible yet somehow remaining desirable to both new and existing customers.