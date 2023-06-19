First look: Lotus Eletre, the world’s first all-electric Hyper-SUV

It started with Porsche. Then Maserati, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Ferrari joined the fray. Now, the age of the crossover super-SUV has just gotten a little more exciting with Lotus becoming the latest sports car manufacturer to unveil its first SUV with the Lotus Eletre.

Touted as the world’s first all-electric Hyper-SUV, the Lotus Eletre was unveiled to the world in 2022 and earlier this month, the car made a pre-launch stopover in Singapore and CNA Luxury was privileged to have a closed-door preview of the vehicle.

Local distributor Wearnes Automotive has already begun receiving orders for the Eletre, which is Lotus' first SUV, its first production electric vehicle (EV), and the first Lotus to offer four doors in its 75-year history. Deliveries are slated to begin in early 2024. These are exciting times for the British marque, and the Eletre signals a major shift in direction for the carmaker in its attempt to begin wooing lifestyle customers, too.