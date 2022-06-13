Waiting for the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 launch? Check out this exhibition at ION Orchard

If you are currently waiting on the launch of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the good news is they’re coming in a few weeks, with a yet-to-be announced date sometime in June.

But in the meantime, take a closer look at all 47 editions designed by Virgil Abloh with a fully digital exhibition located at ION Orchard. The showcase, which runs from now till Jun 19, is an offshoot of the original exhibition that took place in New York from May 20 to 31.

Singapore is the only country in Asia to hold the exhibition.