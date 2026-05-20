Louis Vuitton brings Art Deco into the modern luxury home

If the response to Louis Vuitton’s exhibition at Milan Design Week this year is anything to go by, Art Deco is enjoying a renewed moment – especially in Asia. Headlining its Objets Nomades showcase was the Pierre Legrain Hommage collection, featuring pieces that reinterpret the French designer’s furniture for contemporary living.

“We sold a lot of the Legrain pieces to Asian clients,” said Nathalie Fremon, senior vice president of architecture and home collections at Louis Vuitton. “It's not always easy to get their attention, because there's a lot going on. I think they were very happy with it.”

A look at the catalogue makes it easy to see why. The standout piece was surely the Celeste Dressing Table, distinguished by its inverted omega-like form. It was the first piece of furniture ever commissioned by Louis Vuitton, which worked with Legrain to create it in 1921.