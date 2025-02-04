Louis Vuitton chief on F1 tie-up: ‘Sport is part of the culture, the life of young people’

When the Formula One season begins at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Mar 16, the track will look a little different to fans than it did last year.

This time Louis Vuitton has stepped up as the sole title sponsor, and its trademarks will be splashed on the raceway and featured in the opening ceremony and during the presentation of the trophy, for which the brand has created a bespoke leather trunk. It is the first activation of a nearly €100 million (US$103.66 million; S$140.63 million) a year, decade-long partnership signed between F1 and Louis Vuitton parent company LVMH last year, replacing Rolex. The deal will also involve LVMH’s wines and spirits division Moet Hennessy and its watchmaker Tag Heuer.

Pietro Beccari, who joined Louis Vuitton as chief executive from Dior in 2023, says the tie-up with F1 is a “particularly important” step in the company’s mission to evolve from a luxury brand — the largest and most profitable in the sector, with estimated revenues of €21.9 billion — into a “cultural brand”. He pointed to Louis Vuitton and F1’s emphasis on innovation, internationality and high-stakes competition as common ground for a partnership.

“Sport is part of the culture, the life of young people,” Beccari said in a video call from Vuitton’s Paris headquarters last week. “We know that [F1 has] a younger audience than before, and a lot more women who are interested. [F1 is also] focusing on the US, and the US is a very important market for us.”

Ultimately, however, the partnership didn’t come down to demographics. “We didn’t do much calculation. Mr Arnault always goes with his stomach,” Beccari says.

Louis Vuitton first tested the F1 waters through a sponsorship of the Automobile Club de Monaco from 2021 to 2024. It designed the podium and trophy trunks for the annual Grand Prix in Monaco, which were stamped in the brand’s signature Damier checkerboard pattern and a large red and white “V”. The trophy will be presented in similar fashion in Melbourne.

Louis Vuitton will also have a presence on a smaller scale at the remaining 23 races in cities including Singapore, Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi and Montreal.

The brand’s further push into sport commences as the appeal of luxury goods, particularly among young consumers, is waning. The luxury market has shed about 50 million consumers over the past two years, according to a Bain report released in November, in part because Gen Z are turned off by the recent upsurge in prices — what some analysts are calling “greedflation” — and shifting more of their spending to second-hand goods.