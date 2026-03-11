Inside Louis Vuitton’s Louvre mountain: Folklore goes high fashion at Paris Fashion Week
Mountains, myths and a little mischief: Louis Vuitton’s Louvre spectacle turned folklore into fashion theatre.
Louis Vuitton 's Nicolas Ghesquiere built a fake mountain range inside the Louvre and sent models climbing through it.
On Tuesday (Mar 10) he closed out a starry Paris Fashion Week with folklore treated as high fashion — capes, cowbells, shearling caps and walking sticks draped with handbags.
Ghesquiere called the collection “Super Nature” and said he wanted to find what mountain people from the Alps to Central Asia to the Andes all have in common: clothes shaped by weather, altitude and the need to keep moving.
Zendaya, Ana de Armas, Jennifer Connelly and Jaden Smith sat in the front row.
The set, designed by Severance production designer Jeremy Hindle, turned the Louvre's oldest courtyard — the Cour Carree — into something between a sci-fi landscape and an Alpine postcard.
WOLVES, SHEEP AND SAILOR HATS
The show opened with shaggy capes and exaggerated shoulders.
Fur epaulettes swallowed models’ arms and cone-shaped hats recalled the paper sailor hats kids fold for fun. Some models hoisted enormous wicker baskets overhead. Others carried branches.
Wolves, sheep and rabbits appeared embroidered across jackets and skirts.
Ukrainian artist Nazar Strelyaev-Nazarko painted the lambs. Ghesquiere reinterpreted a Man Ray parure once worn by Catherine Deneuve, studding it with the nailheads of a Louis Vuitton trunk.
THE BAGS STOLE THE SHOW
The Noe returned in its original 1932 shape. Mini Malles came in soft new versions. Heels were carved to look like antlers.
Where the clothes pushed toward the conceptual, the accessories pulled everything back to earth.
Tuxedo trousers swapped satin side-stripes for strips of fluff and rain capes in scarlet and baby blue crackled against the earthy palette. Coats were lined in hemp-based faux fur.
The house called its material approach “hyper-craft” — not imitation of nature but sublimation of it.
K-pop stars Felix and Lisa, the band Haim, Phoebe Dynevor, Ava DuVernay, Alicia Vikander, Chase Infiniti, Chloe Grace Moretz, Erin Doherty, Katherine LaNasa and Olympic gold medalist figure skater Alysa Liu were also in attendance.
Ghesquiere has led Louis Vuitton womenswear since 2013, outlasting more than a dozen creative directors at rival houses.