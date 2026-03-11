Inside Louis Vuitton’s Louvre mountain: Folklore goes high fashion at Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton 's Nicolas Ghesquiere built a fake mountain range inside the Louvre and sent models climbing through it.

On Tuesday (Mar 10) he closed out a starry Paris Fashion Week with folklore treated as high fashion — capes, cowbells, shearling caps and walking sticks draped with handbags.

Ghesquiere called the collection “Super Nature” and said he wanted to find what mountain people from the Alps to Central Asia to the Andes all have in common: clothes shaped by weather, altitude and the need to keep moving.

Zendaya, Ana de Armas, Jennifer Connelly and Jaden Smith sat in the front row.

The set, designed by Severance production designer Jeremy Hindle, turned the Louvre's oldest courtyard — the Cour Carree — into something between a sci-fi landscape and an Alpine postcard.

WOLVES, SHEEP AND SAILOR HATS