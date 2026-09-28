Louis Vuitton unveils bespoke Formula 1 Trophy Trunk at Marina Bay Sands

Made by hand at Louis Vuitton’s historic atelier in Asnieres-sur-Seine in France, the Trophy Trunk is the culmination of the brand’s 125-year association with automotive culture. The workshop was, after all, where the first automotive trunks were designed under Georges Vuitton, son of Louis Vuitton, in 1897. To ensure his trunks could withstand the stress of travels – from bumpy roads to unforeseen weather conditions – he created a durable canvas material called “Vuittonite” as a substitute for the house’s famous leather. Today, that invention has evolved into the iconic Canvas that you now see on many of its most popular bags and accessories.

As always, the Trophy Trunk is a nod to the brand’s heritage, the dynamism of motorsports, and the city that hosts it. On the emblematic Monogram is an eye-catching V that stretches from top to bottom, representing both “Vuitton” and “Victory.” Singapore’s national colours – red and white – outline the letter, as does the black and white Damier that recalls the checkered flag at the end of the gruelling 62 laps.