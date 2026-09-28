Louis Vuitton unveils bespoke Formula 1 Trophy Trunk at Marina Bay Sands
This will be the first time a Formula 1 Trophy Trunk is presented to the public in Singapore ahead of the highly-anticipated night race this October.
Victory presents itself in many forms but at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, it looks like this bespoke Trophy Trunk created by Louis Vuitton.
The French maison, which is official partner of F1, unveiled the Trophy Trunk ahead of the race to the public for the first time at the House’s Island Maison in Marina Bay Sands, giving the public the opportunity to enjoy a closer look at the piece before it’s presented on the podium of the 17th night race in Singapore.
Made by hand at Louis Vuitton’s historic atelier in Asnieres-sur-Seine in France, the Trophy Trunk is the culmination of the brand’s 125-year association with automotive culture. The workshop was, after all, where the first automotive trunks were designed under Georges Vuitton, son of Louis Vuitton, in 1897. To ensure his trunks could withstand the stress of travels – from bumpy roads to unforeseen weather conditions – he created a durable canvas material called “Vuittonite” as a substitute for the house’s famous leather. Today, that invention has evolved into the iconic Canvas that you now see on many of its most popular bags and accessories.
As always, the Trophy Trunk is a nod to the brand’s heritage, the dynamism of motorsports, and the city that hosts it. On the emblematic Monogram is an eye-catching V that stretches from top to bottom, representing both “Vuitton” and “Victory.” Singapore’s national colours – red and white – outline the letter, as does the black and white Damier that recalls the checkered flag at the end of the gruelling 62 laps.
Another debut for the Louis Vuitton Formula 1 Trophy Trunk is the Victory patch. Inspired by traditional travel labels, the patch is destined to bear the initials of its eventual recipient, making the vessel all the more meaningful for both the heritage of the sport and the drivers that earned it.
The Singapore Formula 1 Trophy Trunk is part of a broader tradition by a brand that has prided itself on housing some of the world’s most coveted sporting trophies in the most artful way possible. Louis Vuitton’s first sporting partnership with the America’s Cup in 1983 cemented its testament that “Victory Travels in Vuitton,” and the rest, as they say, is history. Today, the Maison has also collaborated with the FIFA World Cup, Roland Garros, the NBA, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the America’s Cup to create Trophy Trunks that are just as eye-catching as the prize they hold within.
The bespoke Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk for the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 will be on display from now till Sep 29, 2026 at the House's Island Maison in Marina Bay Sands.