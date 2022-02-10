Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1s sell for total of US$25.3 million with strong interest from Asia

If you’ve been following Sotheby’s auction of the much hyped about Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 sneakers closely, the results are now out.

The auction took place online from Jan 26 to Feb 8. The sneakers were available in a range of sizes from five to 18.

After two weeks on the auction block, 200 pairs of the sneakers have sold for a grand total of US$25.3 million (S$34 million), Sotheby's has revealed.